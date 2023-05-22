Okehampton Station has been nominated for the World Cup of Stations competition which could see it named as the UK's best-loved station.
Today, members of the public have the chance to vote for their favourite train station from a list of 48, including Okehampton Station, as part of the World Cup of Stations hosted by the Rail Delivery Group in partnership with the Community Rail Network.
This year’s competition takes place during Community Rail Week (May 22-26) to showcase community rail and the benefits railways bring to residents, the environment and the local economy.
Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: 'Day in, day out stations up and down the country are proving to be at the very heart of the communities and this year during Community Rail Week, we want to shine a light on the very best stations in England, Scotland and Wales.
'All of the stations are making a positive impact on their local community, whether that’s supporting local businesses, being used for a social space or making the local environment better by being more sustainable, whatever they’re doing to make a difference, we want to celebrate.'
The stations will now compete in a series of online public votes. Members of the public can vote for their favourite via #WorldCupofStations or @RailDeliveryGrp on Twitter or at raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations
Three other stations in the South West (Liskeard, Yatton and Penmere) have also been nominated.
Over 100 nominations were whittled down to 48 by TV presenter Tim Dunn in the competition that was last held in 2019. Each of the nominees are from one of 11 regions, with four bonus stations selected by Tim.
The stations from the South West will face stiff competition from stations in the East, South East and London regions. The station with the most votes from each of the groups will head to the semi-final on May 25, culminating in the final on May 26, when this year’s winner will be crowned.