An Okehampton teenager has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman at Exeter Magistrates' Court.
Tommy Tizard, 19 of Victoria Street, appeared in court on Wednesday (June 21), accused of having touched a woman sexually when she did not consent to this action and he did not believe she was consenting when travelling on a train between Exeter and Okehampton on January 11 last year. He denied committing the alleged offence.
The case has now been sent for trial, which is scheduled to take place at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday, July 20. Mr Tizard has been remanded on unconditional bail.