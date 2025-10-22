Okehampton Town Council voiced concerns to a planning application for a two-sided digital advertising structure next to Waitrose on School Way at its latest planning committee meeting.
During the meeting, several councillors voiced concerns that the advertising board's proposed location, between the zebra crossing and bus stop, was inappropriate and could distract drivers.
Cllr Mark Richards said: "It would be better to put the sign where the noticeboard [next to the entrance to Waitrose car park] is. This advertisement should be designed for pedestrians, not to distract drivers."
However, Cllr Laura Bird argued that the advertising structure would not be problematic since cars were already slowing down for the zebra crossing.
To view the application, visit the West Devon Borough Council Planning Portal and search for 2704/25/ADV.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.