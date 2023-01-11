Bryony Lewis, an Exeter-based volunteer coordinator for Guide Dogs for the Blind, said: ‘There are around two million people living with sight loss in the UK. Guide Dogs supports people with a visual impairment to maintain their independence and live the life they choose. There are lots of different services on offer, ranging from volunteer-led services such as My Sighted Guide through to the support for children and young people, access to technology, and the iconic guide dog service.