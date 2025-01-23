Okehampton Town Council welcomed a new member to their assembly at their last full meeting.
On Monday, January 20 the councillors welcomed the only applicant, David McNeil through co-option.
Co-option means a vacant seat on a town or parish council is filled by appointment by existing council members instead of election, as no one requested one when the vacancy was advertised.
In the meeting, David McNeil said: “I’m a relative newcomer to Okehampton and I’ve never lived in a town before but I think Okehampton is enormously impressive from activities like the park, the railways, the buses. It’s a wonderful place to get to anywhere you like. I have no experience whatsoever in a group activity like this so I expect the faux pas I make will be immense so I hope the clerk will be patient with me.
My intention is only to build on what everybody else has put on here and I’m not experienced enough to criticise but I hope I can persist. Thank you.”
In his application Mr McNeil wrote that he is particularly concerned about the local hospital, foodbanks and helping raise awareness of activities in the town to encourage people to support them, such as the Christmas shopping event Edwardian Evening.
He has lived in Okehampton for nine years and was very active in the campaign to prevent the county council imposing parking meters as well as helping with the Okehampton Community Kitchen in providing meals at Christmas.
Mr McNeil has had various occupations within farming, business and the army. He is advice in helping with people in need and has had Ukrainian refugees living with him for two years.
All members of the town council were in favour of Mr McNeil joining them on the council.
He will sit on the property and planning committee and said he looked forward to working with the other councillors to make Okehampton the best place it can be.