Parklands Leisure Centre in Okehampton has announced that the pool will be closed for the next week due to a burst pipe.
Staff reported arriving at centre yesterday to find that the pool had drained, which they suspect is the result of a burst pipe.
Engineers are working on the site today to resolve the problem and staff hope that they will be able to re-open the pool next week after ensuring all pumps and other necessary equipment is working correctly.
Anyone wishing to swim can temporarily do so at Meadowlands Leisure Centre in Tavistock.
The gym will keep members updated on the progress through social media, the app and on the website.