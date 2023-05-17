Okehampton rail forum OkeRail will hold a coffee morning on Saturday (May 27) to offer residents the chance to meet members, provide feedback and ask questions.
The event will run from 9:30am-12:30pm at the Charter Hall. There will also be representatives from Connect Bude, ACE Rail (Bideford) and Tavy Rail present, all of whom are campaigning to reinstate the railway service in their respected localities.
OkeRail was set up to campaign for the reopening of a service between Okehampton and Exeter, but has broadened its reach following the opening of the line nearly two years ago.