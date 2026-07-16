THE case of Ann Widdecombe’s murder has gripped the South West this week, with the latest revelation that it is now being treated as a terrorism-related incident shocking the nation.
The sentence ‘I didn’t agree with a lot of her views, but…’ has been on repeat as people reacted to the news that the former Conservative minister turned Reform UK spokeswoman, who divided many with her ‘forthright and fearless’ commentary as coined by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, had been found dead at her Dartmoor home.
It was announced to the nation on Friday morning, July 10, that the 78-year-old had been found dead at her home in Dartmoor. It was later revealed she had sustained “serious injuries” - escalating enquiries. At the time no suggestion of political motivation was made.
In the days that followed information came thick and fast with Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman, issuing multiple press statements as he said investigations were ‘moving at a significant pace’.
“A cordon is still in place as officers continue enquiries at the scene, and we anticipate this will be the case for the next few days,” he told the press. “The local community can also expect to see a heightened police presence in the coming weeks to provide reassurance – however I wish to reassure you that we do not have any information to suggest there is any wider threat to the public.
“We are grateful to our colleagues in South Yorkshire and they will continue to support us as our investigation continues.
“Over the past few days, we have received in excess of 120 reports of information into our Major Incident Public Portal. We thank those who have reported their information to us and ask anyone who has not yet submitted relevant information to us, to do so as a priority.
“We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regard to motive – again I urge people not to share or engage with speculation. It is unhelpful and distressing to Miss Widdecombe’s friends and family and potentially harmful to our investigation.
“We understand that there is a huge appetite for information – but progressing and protecting the integrity of our investigation is paramount. We recognise that there is still some way to go in this case and the release of any information will continue to be a decision made on an operational basis.
“I would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of our investigation.”
A 26-year-old man was originally arrested at an address in Newton Abbot on Friday afternoon on suspicion of murder. However, he was later released from custody and police confirmed he was no longer part of the investigation.
By Monday it was announced that a man from Rotherham, who was originally arrested on July 11, had been ‘re-arrested’ on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism in connection to the death of Ms Widdecombe.
Specialist officers from across the Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) network had been working alongside colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police since the murder investigation was launched, but had denied there was any terrorism links.
As of Monday, in a swift turnaround, the Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) team announced it had taken over and was now leading the investigation - with the murder now being treated as a terrorism-related incident.
CTPSE have confirmed it will continue to work closely with colleagues from the Devon and Cornwall Police Major Crime Investigation Team and across the Counter Terrorism Policing network in an effort to establish the full circumstances of the incident which led to this murder investigation.
Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said: “Building on the progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police, we now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.
“We are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack. Our priority is progressing this investigation quickly, with all the capabilities we have available to us. If anyone has any information, please share it with the police.
“We would like to thank local communities, the wider public and the media for their ongoing support and patience, and would ask them to continue to support us in the next stage of the investigation.”
PCC defends police response
The Police and Crime Commissioner later defended Devon and Cornwall Police’s investigation into Ms Widdecombe’s death.
Alison Hernandez responded to commentary received regarding the way the initial stage of the investigation was handled. Adding that she was ‘confident’ the force provided a ‘substantial and professional response’.
She said: “There’s been some commentary about the way Devon and Cornwall police have communicated during the early stages of this case but, as the Home Secretary said yesterday, it is not unusual that in a fast-paced investigation, more information comes to light that changes the nature or the character of what the police are dealing with.
“Since the beginning of this investigation, I have been briefed by the Chief Constable regularly, and I am confident that Devon and Cornwall Police has provided a substantial and professional response to Ann Widdecombe’s death.”
She said she had spoken to the head of counter terrorism, Laurence Taylor, to thank him for the resources he offered early on, and to ‘seek the reassurance that there has been a smooth handover of the investigation’.
She also expressed gratitude to members of the public who provided information and helped officers during the investigation.
Ms Hernandez, who laid flowers at the memorial to the politician near her home in Haytor where she was found dead, added: “My thoughts remain with Ann’s family and friends. I have been touched by the stories I have heard from those who lived closed to her on Dartmoor. Whatever you thought of her politics, Ann was an exceptionally likeable character.
”When I visited the scene on Sunday, I was impressed by the efforts being made by the police to speak to residents and address their very understandable concerns.
“I am sure the impact of this major operation has meant that some people have had to wait longer than they would expect for routine services, or have not yet had their issues resolved.
“I have been assured officers and staff will be returning to business as usual over the coming days, which are also expected to be particularly busy with two final legs of the World Cup and the start of school holidays.”
In tribute
Although best known for her long career in Westminster, Ms Widdecombe had deep family roots in the Westcountry.
Ms Widdecombe, switched allegiance from the Tories to the Brexit Party in 2019 and later to Reform UK whilst serving as MP for Maidstone and The Weald.
However, her ties to the South West eventually drew her back to the region. She bought a home on the outskirts of Haytor on Dartmoor in 2008 before retiring and moving there permanently in 2010, to a home she named ‘Widdecombe’s Rest’.
She said previously: “My mother was born in Plymouth, my father in Saltash, and my Westcountry connections go back to 1715.”
Paying tribute, Keith Johnson Reform UK Cornwall councillor for Saltash Tamar said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of her passing.
He said: “Whether you agreed with her politics or not, there is no denying that she was one of the most recognisable and fearless figures in British public life,” he said. “She spoke her mind, stood by her principles, and never shied away from defending what she believed in.
“After a distinguished political career, she showed a completely different side of herself on television, winning the hearts of millions with her warmth, humour and willingness to laugh at herself. She proved that politics and personality could go hand in hand.
“Ann leaves behind a legacy of public service, conviction and authenticity. She inspired many people to stand up for what they believe, even when it wasn’t the easiest path.
There is a long road ahead for this case. Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have any information that could help the investigation to get in touch.
Any relevant information, images or footage can be reported via the Major Incident Public Portal mipp.police.uk/operation/50DC26S51-PO1 or to Devon and Cornwall Police on 101.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.