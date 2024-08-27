THE gardens at Southey Farm in Sampford Courtenay are to be opened to the public to raise funds for Hospiscare.
Entry is by donation to the event, which will last from 9am to 3.30pm on Saturday, September 7.
“The gardens at Southey Farm were started in 2005 after the son of the original owner bought the place,” a spokesperson said.
“He continued to work in London while laying paths and planting trees.
“Highlights include a box maze, a Japanese garden, a cottage garden, a tropical garden and more than 100 different varieties of holly.”
Parking for around ten cars is available in the farmyard. Dogs are allowed and there will be toilets available for use.
Most of the garden is accessible by wheelchair or mobility scooter.
Tea and coffee will be provided.
Southey Farm can be found at postcode EX20 2TE. For more information, telephone Andrew Townsend Green on 07971 020379.