We are a country that has already spent over one hundred million pounds on the Rwanda project. This ill-conceived plan faces multiple challenges in the courts costing even more money before it comes into operation. Could not this money be better spent on homelessness and food poverty? If the Government really cared about families in crisis it would do everything in its power to see that not a single penny was wasted. The consequence is strikes across the full range of public services. There is now a real need for voices to be heard demanding a better deal for working people. There is a warning from Chris Whitty that the annual death toll will be above expected rates in the coming few years directly resulting from poverty, underfunding of the failing health service and a lack of a coherent policy to improve things. A general strike looks more and more likely as the Government does not seem to want to talk to unions to reach a sensible settlement of the obvious grievances of many workers.