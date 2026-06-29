Opposition is growing to a huge AI data centre and battery storage site planned for 850 acres of countryside near Great Torrington.
It’s the latest proposal by Xlinks, the company behind the project to import solar and wind energy from Morocco to Alverdiscott via the world’s longest subsea cables which was later dropped after the government withdrew its support.
Xlinks says the data centre would provide all the AI computing power to help Devon lead digital growth in the UK while creating between 650 and 1,200 “high-quality jobs”.
But concerns have been raised over loss the green fields, noise and water supply.
Hundreds of people attended a public meeting in Great Torrington last Thursday chaired by Torridge and Tavistock Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox and a petition against the scheme has reached nearly 2,000 signatures.
Plans are due to be submitted later this year to Torridge District Council following a consultation between July 14 and August 11 which includes a number of public information days. The company says feedback will help shape the plans.
It says the ‘Valeon’ data centre would provide 1.5GW of AI-optimised computer capacity – the “brains” behind AI models that increasingly power everyday digital life.
“The data centre and battery storage are two separate projects — each can be built and operated independently of the other but presenting them together as a single campus reflects our ultimate plan,” it said.
Both would connect to the national grid at Alverdiscott substation and to each other through a private energy network using underground cables to ensure consistent power for the data centre if the grid was every temporality disrupted.
The site between Great Torrington, Huntshaw and Weare Gifford has been chosen because of its “mild, year-round temperatures”, there is “plentiful access” to clean power from nearby solar and wind and spare “highly reliable” capacity at the substation.
Existing trees, hills and valleys would help screen the development from view, said Xlinks.
Countryside charity Devon CPRE described it as a “gargantuan, water-guzzling, industrial development” which would be almost twice the size of the largest approved so far in North Lincolnshire with five buildings nearly as tall as Exeter Cathedral.
Director Penny Mills said the charity had been “deluged” with comments from its members.
“I think most people who live in northern Devon would be dumbstruck to discover that anyone can think it’s at all suitable to build a massive AI data centre and gigantic Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) within Devon’s rolling hills and verdant valleys.
“We weren’t at all reassured by what Xlinks’ team told us, quite the contrary. We believe this will be an unsightly blot on the landscape. How can a development of this size with 40 metre high buildings possibly be screened?”
She said Devon CPRE refuted the promise number of jobs as data centres were “highly automated operations”.
“We also have serious concerns about the huge amount of water that will be needed to cool the servers and the noise they will generate,” she said.
“From our meeting it emerged that Xlinks think it will be cooled partly with rainwater and that they are ‘aiming’ for no additional noise above background at the site boundary.”
Sir Geoffrey Cox said he would be making up his mind about this project over the coming weeks, but was working to ensure that those living in the surrounding communities had the fullest opportunity to hear directly what was being proposed, to ask direct questions, and to express their views as these plans developed.
More information – including dates of upcoming public meetings – can be found at www.devondatacampus.com
The petition on change.org is entitled Say No! To North Devon data campus and battery storage.
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