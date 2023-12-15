CONSTRUCTING Futures Devon Ltd (CFDL) is seeking an organisation to drive forward and manage its ambitious aims to continue to enhance learning opportunities for local construction learners.
This follows a successful first five years, beginning in 2018 when independent charity Devon Communities Together (DCT) secured a grant of £575k from the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership which enabled the formation of a trading subsidiary, Constructing Futures Devon Ltd (CFDL).
Since then, CFDL has worked in collaboration with South Devon College, providing real-life work experience for construction learners by acquiring and renovating properties to produce high quality family homes that were sold on the open market, with the profits reinvested in the company.
DCT and CFDL are now seeking to develop this successful project in a new and innovative way which will not require capital investment but will demonstrably enhance existing provision for construction learners. Up to £175,000 in funding is available for the successful organisation.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for an organisation to make a real difference to the future of construction learners in Devon,” said Nicola Gurr, Chair of the CFDL Board and Chair of the Board of Trustees at DCT.
“We are seeking proposals from a range of organisations that can demonstrate to us how they will take the CFDL model in a new direction, while continuing to achieve our aims, which are to: engage and motivate construction learners; promote high skill levels; develop their confidence in new-build and renovation settings; and attract learners from rural areas.
"We are open to creative ways that organisations may be able to achieve this, but key for us will be their ability to demonstrate how they plan to build on the positive impact the project has created so far, both in terms of individual learner achievements but also on the overall skills level in construction trades across Devon.”
Interested parties are invited to submit their proposals by 12pm on Friday, January 19, 2024.
Full details may be found here: https://www.devoncommunities.org.uk/constructing-futures-ltd-invitation-tender or by emailing: [email protected] .