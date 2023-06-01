“We cycled about 1,052 miles in total through glorious British countryside. We met lots of people along the way, many of whom gave a donation. We got only slightly lost a couple of times. We had one puncture between us, no one fell off (apart from Ali, who toppled off when she was static about 10 metres from the van one morning as she forgot to unclip her foot!) and no-one picked up any injury either. It was a fantastic trip.”