A team of four medics, led by Okehampton Medical Centre nurse Joanne Wood from Chagford, have completed their 1,000-mile charity cycle challenge.
Joanne rode from John O’Groats to Land’s End with Ali Round, a retired GP who practised in Tiverton, Suzanne Ingram, a doctor in Honiton, and former nurse Linda Collins from Woodbury.
They have raised more than £4,000 for FORCE Cancer Charity, who supported Joanne after a diagnosis of breast cancer two years ago.
The team had been all set to ride in 2020 when COVID struck and Joanne’s diagnosis put back their plans still further.
Joanne takes up the story: “We had the most fantastic time - so incredibly lucky with the weather and fantastic support from friends and family. The final mile was very emotional for all of us I think, but especially for me. I was completely overwhelmed by being there and doing what we had done after all that went on in 2021.
“We cycled about 1,052 miles in total through glorious British countryside. We met lots of people along the way, many of whom gave a donation. We got only slightly lost a couple of times. We had one puncture between us, no one fell off (apart from Ali, who toppled off when she was static about 10 metres from the van one morning as she forgot to unclip her foot!) and no-one picked up any injury either. It was a fantastic trip.”
You can still support Joanne’s fundraising at www.justgiving.com/page/joanne-wood