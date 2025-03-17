Over 70 young hikers who have been training for Ten Tors and Jubilee Challenges this year have been awarded grants.
The Dartmoor Preservation Association (DPA) has given 73 Moor Boots grants to young hikers who would not have been able to train otherwise due to financial constraints.
The Moor Boots small grant giving scheme encourages people from less privileged backgrounds to take part in moor challenges by providing appropriate clothing, footwear and waterproofs.
So far, in 2025, the DPA have funded: 39 pairs of walking boots, 35 waterproof jackets, 18 waterproof trousers, 15 base layers, 14 rucksacks, ten pairs of waterproof socks, three pairs of gaiters, 15 sleeping bags and one pair of really warm mittens.
Adrian Wade, of Chulmleigh College, said: “Our Year 9s have been training for Ten Tors since September 2023, thanks to the unique 25-mile Ten Tors challenge they undertook in Year 8, and we can easily fill three teams with strong, competent team members. We are so pleased that it means an extra half dozen children can take part. Huge thanks to the adult volunteers who have made this possible, and special thanks to Dartmoor Preservation Association for the donation from their Moor Boots initiative, which has allowed us to purchase equipment for some of the children.”
The DPA have awarded 73 grants across 11 teams which includes Dartmoor Plodders, Fowey River Academy, Compass Learning Centre, Southbrook School, Exeter Girlguiding, Launceston College, Ivybridge Community Centre, Blaise High School, Chulmleigh College, Millwater School and Stride Cornwall.
A total of £9,223 has been given directly to team managers to support young people in their teams with good quality, comfortable equipment, which will be used throughout training and during the challenges ahead.
The Moor Boots grant giving is still open, to apply visit: https://dartmoorpreservation.co.uk/access-support/moor-boots/