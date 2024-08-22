PLANNING permission is being sought to turn a disused building and two adjoining garages on Deep Lane in Crediton into a one-bedroom house.
Alan Ladd of ARG Property Devon Ltd wants to convert the empty rendered stone and brick structure, which is believed to have been built in the 1930s, into a two-storey home.
The building will only need “very little structural alteration”, planning documents say, but the pitch of the roof would be altered by seven degrees to give more headroom on the first floor.
The garages next to it were constructed more recently from brick.
If the plans are approved, the new home would have double-glazed windows, a parking space for one car and storage space for bins and bicycles.
You can see the application on the Mid Devon District Council website under reference 24/01219/FULL.