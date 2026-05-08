A PROMINENT historic building in the centre of Tavistock could become a holiday let, under plans submitted to West Devon Borough Council.
An application, 0932/26/FUL, has been submitted by a Mr Perryman for a change of use of the vacant Bedford Chambers in Abbey Place.
The Grade II-listed crenellated building beside the Bedford Hotel was for more than 140 years the estate office of the Duke of Bedford estate, before finally closing in the 1960s.
More recently, it has been the offices of a firm of accountants and has in the past few years lain vacant as a use is sought for it.
The application seeks change of use from planning class E (commercial, business and service use) to planning class C3 (holiday let).
The proposal does not involve alterations of the single storey building, which has parking to the rear of the building for two cars.
Inside the property, the main entrance opens onto a hallway with living room/diner on the left and two bedrooms to the right. A modern WC and new kitchen have been created straight ahead in a more recent infill extension.
The remaining back room will become the master back bedroom, the application states. No alterations will be needed to the outside of the property.
The change of use application states that “the existing property has commercial use and the more recent owner since that last use has been unable to relet it despite ongoing and sustained attempts”.
The property is opposite the Tavistock Guildhall Heritage Centre in Bedford Square, within the town’s Conservation Area.
The Bedford Chambers building once housed historic documents accumulated over many years by the Bedford Estate, which were donated to the South West Heritage Trust Devon Archive, dating back to the 18th century and including estate maps, manorial documents and lease agreements.
The sheer amount of paper documents the building accumulated over time is indicated by the large number of cupboards throughout the property, some of which still bear indication of what t was once contained within them.
The application states: “The proposed use is considered to be acceptable, particularly bearing in mind the fact that there are a number of holiday accommodation uses in the town centre and along Plymouth Road... the site is well connected to the town centre and is accessible by foot, cycle, car and public transport. The proposal will also support the local shops, restaurants and pubs in the town centre. The proposal will boost the night-time economy. In light of this, the proposed development is considered acceptable.”
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