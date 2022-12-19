POLICE are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision in Chawleigh, near Chulmleigh.
Officers were called around 11.25pm on Friday, December 16 to the collision on the B3042 involving a grey-coloured Land Rover Discovery.
The driver, a man in his 50s from the Chulmleigh area, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed
Local officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, along with colleagues from the Alliance Roads Policing Team, attended the scene and the road was closed for more than seven hours.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting log number 0912 of 16/12/2022.