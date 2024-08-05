Police are appealing for information following a collision on the A382 at Chagford, Newton Abbot, which occurred on August 4.
Police were called at around 12 pm to reports of a collision involving a Peugeot 107 and a bicycle.
Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team, South West Ambulance Service and Devon Air Ambulance attended where a 52-year-old local man had sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains. The A382 at Chagford was closed for approximately four hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward and call information to us via 101, quoting log 409 4/8/24.