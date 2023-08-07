When returning from responding to an incident on the A386 with fallen power lines last Saturday (August 5), police identified an uninsured vehicle parked on the pavement in Okehampton.
The driver was sat inside the vehicle at the time; police conducted a roadside breath test, which the driver failed. As the vehicle smelt heavily of cannabis, it was also searched, with officers finding cannabis, cash and suspected Class A drugs.
The driver was arrested for being in charge of a vehicle when under the influence, driving with no third party insurance and possession with the intention to supply.