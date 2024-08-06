DEVON and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has condemned “unacceptable” violence which broke out in Plymouth last night.
Six people were arrested and several police officers were injured as the nationwide wave of social media-fuelled anti-immigration protests hit the city.
Bricks and fireworks were thrown as police tried to keep rival protests separate.
Ms Hernandez said there was no excuse for the violence.
“Devon and Cornwall Police has a proud history of supporting peaceful protest and will facilitate it whenever possible,” she said.
“The violence we saw last night, however, is completely unacceptable. I would like to pay tribute to the frontline officers who put the public’s wellbeing ahead of their own in order to gain control of the situation, and in doing so were hurt in the line of duty.
“I would like to thank the city of Plymouth for standing up against hate and violence in a peaceful way.”
Streets in the city centre were strewn with debris from rocks and glass bottles together with small paving stones which had been ripped from the ground. There were also a number of damaged bins.
Mechanical sweepers were out early today cleaning the length of Royal Parade which was at the epicentre of last night’s trouble.
Further afield, glass was swept off the road near Midland House and the area cleared of debris. Up on the Hoe promenade the team removed and replaced a burnt-out large bin as well as clearing up rubbish left strewn near Tinside.
Police are asking anyone whose property was damaged to take photographs and report online or call 101.
Guy Henderson