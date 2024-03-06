The burglary took place at Kempley’s Catch. The front door was smashed and a small amount of money taken from a tips piggy bank (no money is kept in the till overnight). Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via the website quoting crime reference 50240054924.
Police investigate break-in at Okehampton chippy
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
[email protected]
Thursday 14th March 2024 7:00 am
Share
Kempley's Catch fish and chip shop (Google Maps)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |