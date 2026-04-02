Devon and Cornwall Police have urged residents to be on the lookout for ticket scams ahead of major events.
Officers warn that criminals are exploiting upcoming football tournaments, Wimbledon, and popular festivals by creating fake ticket websites, posting deceptive social media ads, or falsely claiming to have tickets that are sold out or not yet available. Those who fall victim may never receive their tickets, be asked to meet but find the seller does not appear, or be handed tickets that are refused at the door.
Police advise buying tickets only from official venues, promoters, or reputable ticket websites. They also recommend being wary of deals that seem too good to be true, avoiding payment by bank transfer or debit card, treating unsolicited emails, texts, or social media adverts with suspicion, and checking if the seller is a member of STAR (Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers).
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