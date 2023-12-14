CENTRAL Devon MP and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride reassured constituents last week that police are working hard to tackle the backlog of firearm licence applications.
The reassurance came following correspondence with constituents who raised concerns that it was taking a long time to receive their licence which they needed for professional reasons.
Following a briefing from Devon and Cornwall Police about their work to tackle the backlog, Mr Stride said: “Devon and Cornwall Police...now have more staff, better training, and more efficient processes in place, while also carrying out deeper background checks.
“The team is working hard to tackle the backlog of licence applications as quickly as possible without compromising public safety but this is an issue that I will be keeping a very close eye on.”
Since 2021, when 22-year-old Jake Davison opened fire in Keyham, Plymouth killing five people and injuring two people before fatally shooting himself, the force has introduced a new management structure, hired more staff and delivered extensive training to prevent such an incident occurring again.
However, this has meant that there has been more rigorous vetting of applicants resulting in an increase in the refusal rate to around seven per cent - double the national average.
In July this year, a report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found that the police service had made “substantial progress” in improving its vetting process since the Keyham shootings as recommended by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)
Devon and Cornwall Police estimate that the delay in gun licence renewals is 12 months currently but add that applications from those needing a licence for work needs are prioritised and some can be processed immediately.
Devon and Cornwall Police handle more gun licence applications than any other force in England and Wales.