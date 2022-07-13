Post office now Amazon Hub
Tuesday 26th July 2022 4:00 pm
(Pixabay )
Drewsteignton Post Office has announced that residents can now have their Amazon packages delivered to the shop for them to pick up later.
The village’s post office is now part of the Amazon Hub programme, an international network of pick-up and drop-off locations which provides customers with a safe alternative if they are unable to receive the package at home.
The programme gives Amazon customers the choice to have their package delivered to a special self-service locker at any Amazon Hub. Customers will receive an email with a barcode and unique six-digit code which they use to open the locker once their package has been delivered.
