£440 fine over £4 rail fare
Wednesday 19th October 2022 9:00 am
Harry Stephenson, 18, of Sterlings Way, was caught without a ticket at Exeter St David’s Station on March 27 this year.
He has been fined £440 by Plymouth Magistrates and ordered to pay back his ticket price of £4 to rail company GWR. He must also pay £44 to fund victim services and court costs of £180.
He was not in court to hear the verdict on Monday, October 17 when a number of non-payment of train ticket cases were heard by the magistrates.
