Phil has only been in the pub since 2022 and last year he staged his first D-Day event: “It became effectively a trial run for this year and was so popular for villagers and exhibitors, that I was confident it would be a fitting event for the eightieth. I have a small army of friends and villagers helping me this time because it’s a big event for a significant anniversary for a pivotal moment in history. I’m confident that it will appeal to a wide range of people. So families can bring their children and enjoy seeing the helicopter in the air and on the ground. It’s all free apart from the evening dancing, which can be booked or you can just turn up.”