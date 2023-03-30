UK house builder, Redrow is celebrating 29 contributions made across local communities in the South West, including helping Okehampton's under 11s football acquire new kit.
A partnership between Redrow and Okehampton Argyle’s football club has given the under-11s a brand new kit which has included some much needed waterproof jackets that are vital given Okehampton’s wet climate.
Paul Leach, the team’s football manager, says, 'We couldn’t be happier with our new kits. The children can’t seem to take their kits off, and we are extremely grateful to Redrow for making this all happen.'
The contributions from the past 12 months have amounted to nearly £50,000 across the South West and have focused on helping alleviate the challenges local communities are experiencing due to the cost-of-living crisis.
These charity donations and local community initiatives have included supporting the renowned Sue Ryder Care with TV donations that were installed in patient bedrooms, and monetary donations to Guide Dogs UK to support the livelihood of their dogs.
Charlotte Flack, Marketing Coordinator at Redrow, comments, 'We believe that building homes is not just about constructing buildings, but also about building communities. We look forward to continuing to forge these important relationships within local communities.'