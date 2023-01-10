Leading housebuilder, Redrow is throwing open its doors to host a series of educational events at Romansfield, Okehampton to help those looking to move to an energy-efficient new home this year, helping them save up to £2600 annually.
Between Saturday 14th January and Sunday 22nd January 2023, prospective customers will be able to understand the energy costs that could be saved with better Energy Performance Certificate ratings, and how the Government’s sustainability and environmental targets will impact them as homeowners.
Prospective homebuyers will also be able to use Redrow’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) calculator tool, which is designed to help people compare the energy savings to their current properties and highlight the benefits of a newbuild Redrow home.
New research from Redrow reveals that three-quarters (74%) of UK adults admit living in an energy-efficient home is more important to them now compared to a year ago. However, nearly a third (29%) believe they are unable to make their home more energy efficient as their house is too old. This may be why nearly half (49%) would consider moving to a new build home due to the energy-efficient features already installed.
James Holmear, Director at Redrow, said: 'Our research shows people are more eco-conscious than ever before and are looking at ways to be even more energy efficient, especially about their homes. Our homes are designed to help people save money on household bills, with the average Redrow home being B-rated, saving homeowners an average of £2,600 a year on energy bills.
'Our sustainable options, such as eco waste bins, EV charging points, water butts and solar panels, have increased in popularity by 72% year on year and we suspect, with more people looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption demand will continue to soar in 2023. As a business, we are taking responsibility to help educate and inform homeowners and future buyers and would like people to visit us, so we can provide a helping hand on the journey.'
Events are taking place at Redrow developments across South West England including St. Michael’s Meadow, Saxon Brook and Blundell’s Grange in Exeter and Romansfield in Okehampton, four of its most prized developments.
For more information please visit: https://www.redrow.co.uk/events/national-january-event-2023