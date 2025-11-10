Okehampton dignitaries, representatives of key services, cadets and members of the public braved the rain on Sunday to commemorate those who lost their lives in wars across the world.
Town councillors, Army and RAF cadets and members of the Royal British Legion, alongside representatives of the local emergency services, North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team, St John Ambulance and other local organisations gathered outside the Town Hall on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) to lead a procession up to All Saints Parish Church, where a remembrance service was held in honour of the fallen. Members of the public followed behind.
The commemorative service began next to the war memorial in the churchyard and was opened by Canon Tim Newcombe. Mayor of Okehampton, Richard Colman, read out the names of Okehampton residents who gave their lives in World War I, World War II and Afghanistan. Cllr Bob Tolley, chairman of the Okehampton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), read out the Ode of Remembrance, which was followed by the Last Post, played by Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band, and a two-minute silence.
Dozens of organisations from across Okehampton, including Okehampton Argyle Football Club, the PTFA and Okehampton Lions Club, then laid wreaths at the base of the war memorial, before attendees entered the church for a continuation of the service.
The event ended with a procession back to the Town Hall and a rendition of the National Anthem by Okehampton’s brass band. Afterwards, refreshments were available at the RBL premises on Station Road.
Cllr Colman said: “On a personal note for me, I’ve done the parade for years and years and years with the fire service and then doing it again as a councillor. I never really expected to have to read the names out. It was an incredible honour to be able to do that.”
Multiple Remembrance services also took place across the north Dartmoor region, including events in Hatherleigh, North Tawton and Chagford.
North Tawton’s Remembrance parade started at 10:35am at The Square, headed by standard bearer from the town’s RBL branch, and made its way to St Peter’s Church for the memorial service. This was followed by the laying of wreaths in the town’s churchyard
In Chagford, wreaths were laid at the war memorial at 10:45am and was followed by a remembrance service in St Michael the Archangel Church.
Hatherleigh saw a procession starting at 10:30am at Oakfield Road. The parade then followed Hatherleigh Silver Band down to St John the Baptist Church where the reading of names and the laying of wreaths took place by the war memorial and was followed by a church service. Afterwards there was a reception in Hatherleigh Community Centre.
