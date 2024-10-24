Residents in Devon & Cornwall are being warned to stay alert for a scam involving unexpected telephone calls from individuals posing as bank representatives, fraud department personnel, or police officers. There have been several reports of such incidents in the area recently. In this scam, the fraudsters inform the victim that there has been fraudulent activity on their bank account and request an urgent money transfer.
If you receive a call like this, it is important to hang up immediately and refrain from providing any bank details. It's important to remember that legitimate police, bank, or fraud department representatives will never ask for your PIN or request money transfers.
If you receive a call requesting such information, it is likely a scam. Hang up and avoid disclosing any personal information. If you need to contact your bank, it is advisable to wait for at least 5-10 minutes to ensure the line is clear before making the call. Alternatively, you can clear the line by calling a friend or family member, or use a different phone to make the call.
If you have already provided your bank details over the phone or to a courier, it is crucial to contact your bank immediately.
You can reach your bank's fraud department directly by calling 159. Furthermore, it is recommended to report such incidents to Action Fraud at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.
Additionally, contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 or visit their website. Residents are urged to share this information and consider displaying it on noticeboards to raise awareness about this scam.