“The volunteers are community heroes. They’re small six-man teams, but are are holding back the deterioration of our country lanes. During the summer months they are beavering away fixing the smaller potholes that Devon Highways are unable to fix because of the lack of funding and preventing them getting bigger in the winter when it’s very hard to fix and pothole permanently. Being angry about potholes doesn’t fix them, joining the road warden scheme does, to sort out the pothole pandemic.”