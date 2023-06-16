Yesterday, a road near Okehampton was closed due to the heat which had started to cause the surface to melt.
Devon Alert tweeted that the road from Glendon Cross to Crossways Cross had been closed for safety reason as the tarmac had started to melt in the heat.
The announcement came shortly after Devon County Council warned residents that there may be heat-related issues on the roads as surfaces started to reach 50C. It informed residents that they might see roads being dusted down with sand in order to counter melting tarmac.
The road will remain closed until further notice and is expected to remain closed for about a week.