Sally then got divorced and became involved in the first incarnation of Comic Relief run by Charity Projects, starring Mel Smith and many of the cast of Not the Nine O’Clock news which was called ‘Fundamental Frolics’. She ended up producing the first three shows. Sally remembers: ‘‘A journalist asked ‘why are all the arts festivals in the big cities?’ so I produced the Nether Wallop Arts Festival in rural Hampshire. This was in 1984 with Judi Dench, Jenny Agutter, Rowan Atkinson, Peter Cook, Sir Michael Hordern, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rick Mayall, Jools Holland and the list goes on and on.