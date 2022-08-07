Lee was a serving Royal Marine for 24 years. After coming unscathed through three operational tours of Afghanistan, he then lost his right leg when he was hit by debris as he was helping a motorist who had crashed into the central reservation on the M3 in Surrey. Although his right leg was severed in the impact, his military training kicked in and he was able to save his life by explaining to bystanders how they should tie a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.