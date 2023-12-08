Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 26 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 3 was up from three on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,384 people in hospital with Covid as of December 3.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 25% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 26 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 1.