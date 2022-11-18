Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 46 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 46 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Nov-16 was down from 55 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 57% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 106.
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of Nov-16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that 51 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Nov-14. This was down from 59 in the previous seven days.