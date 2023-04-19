TWO new groups of young people were welcomed at this year’s Mid Devon Scouts St George’s Day Parade at Okehampton.
Holsworthy became a member of the Mid Devon Scout family this year so their first outing with Mid Devon, and for North Tawton Squirrels, the youngest tier in scouting, for both it was their first-ever St George’s Day activities.
The Silver Wolf, the highest possible award in scouting, and only awarded for exceptional services, was presented to Philip Morris from Dunsford, who has been a leader for 48 years and a scout for 55. The last time this was awarded in the district was to George Davey whose daughter, Helen Derbyshire, presented it in George’s place as he was not able to be present.
Young Leader belts were also presented to Lily Pengelly-Jones, Isaac Olsson and Ned Osborne. The list of the six explorers who had achieved the Chief Scout Platinum award was shown on the big screen as well as the names of the 15 scout boys and girls who achieved the Chief Scout Gold awards from Crediton, Bow, Tedburn and Cheriton and Okehampton, the 22 cubs achieving silver awards from Crediton, Tedburn and Cheriton, Bow and Okehampton, and 22 bronze award beaver winners from Crediton, Tedburn and Cheriton, Okehampton and North Tawton.
After the parade around Simmons Park to Okehampton College, the salute was taken by Helen Derbyshire, which was then followed by a presentation of the story of St George and the dragon. Afterwards, refreshments were served by a group of the Mid Devon people going to the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.