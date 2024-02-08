Scouts and Explorers have visited North Dartmoor Search and Rescue (NDSRT) to show them what an essential role they play in keeping people in rural areas safe when they are in need.
A spokesman said: “We welcomed Moretonhampstead and Chagford Scouts and Cheriton Bishop and Bow Explorers to our rescue centre in Okehampton for an evening about NDSART, our equipment, vehicles, what we do and inspiring the next generation.
“The four units had an opportunity to sit inside our team Land Rovers, see inside our new control vehicle, get hands-on with vacuum mattresses or stretchers and see what we carry as hill party members as well as have a tour of our centre.
“The team would lik to thank the Sciouts and Explorers for visiting us and for their support. We receive no government funding and rely solely on donations from the pubic to remain operational. We are on call 24/7/365 to help those in need.”
Donations can be made to help the team at www.justgiving.com/dartmoorsearchandrescue