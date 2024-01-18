Fusion Lifestyle, the charity operating leisure centres at Meadowlands and Parklands, is looking for local talent to join its Fusion Sporting Academy scheme, supporting talented athletes from across West Devon. The scheme offers athletes training access to a wide range of leisure centres and open to athletes competing or performing at a national or county level, in the top ten in their age group, in any sport recognised by Sport England. It has been set up to help encourage locals to use their leisre centres facilities to reach their goals, recognising the demands, costs and dedication athletes need to succeed. Fusion Sporting Academy already has over 100 members, including Paralympic athlete, Dan Greaves and Rugby player Grace White. Dan, a champion discus thrower is training for the World Championships in Paris, makes use of the sauna, pool and gym equipment at Loughborough Leisure Centre. He also takes his children to the centre where they are learning to swim. He said: “The Fusion Sporting Academy really helps me achieve my goals.”