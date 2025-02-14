A bodypainter from Okehampton will be taking on a three-hour body art challenge to raise awareness for those living with endometriosis.
Niki Etheridge, who has endometriosis herself, has held fundraisers for Endometriosis UK since 2017 in March to coincide with Endometriosis Awareness Month.
Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body. It affects one in ten women in the UK and can a huge impact on physical and mental health.
Niki, a holistic therapist, said: “This year in my scans I was told that I’ve got a slightly adenomyotic uterus which means my endometriosis has migrated down to the bottom of my uterus and in the muscle now. Which means it’s time for a hysterectomy.
“I’ve been on the waiting list for one for 13 years and it’s a struggle because I’m in a lot of pain and discomfort. But every year I do this challenge I have people approach me and they still haven’t heard of endometriosis despite how common it is so this body paint challenge is to raise awareness for this condition that affects so many people.”
The body paint challenge will be livestreamed on Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook on March 2 from 2pm.
This year will be a collaboration with Lucy Holding Brand Photography and Purbeck Ice Cream so the body paint will be ice cream themed.
Niki continued: “Hopefully it will look like she’s dressed like a wafer with ice cream coming out the top and the Purbeck logo in different places hidden around.
“When I started this fundraiser a few years ago I knew I wanted to do something that would catch people’s attention and in where my talent lies. All the models that I’ve painted have been so supportive.”