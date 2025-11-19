A sensational embroidered red dress, stitched by 380 people from 51 countries, is on display at the National Trust’s Killerton House from Saturday, November 29.
The Red Dress is featured as a work of art, designed by Somerset creator Kirstie Macleod, to be a vibrant and moving tribute to the makers, many of whom worked in conflict zones, refugee camps or lived in poverty.
The dress, created with millions of stitches, is officially the most collaboratively embroidered textile artwork in the world and honours the makers’ spirit of community and creativity.
The dress, made from red silk dupion (an iridescent fabric), has earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records 2026 as the most collaboratively embroidered textile artwork in the world.
Kirstie Macleod’s original intention was to unite people across the world through stitch. The dress took 14 years to make, with each piece of silk hand-embroidered across the globe. The final dress weighs 6.8kg and is covered with 1–1.5 billion stitches and hundreds of tiny beads and metallic threads that sparkle.
From 2020 onwards the full garment, assembled by panels from various countries, has been exhibited worldwide, revisiting some of its creators in the process.
The work has given voice to struggling people and represents their culture through embroidered textiles. Commissioned embroiderers were paid for their work and receive an annual donation from the project’s exhibition fees and merchandise sales.
Kirstie said: “Initially the project sought to generate a dialogue of identity through the embroidery, uniting people around the world without borders. However, over the 14 years the dress has also become a platform for self-expression and an opportunity for voices to be amplified and heard.”
Visitors will be able to admire the skilled handwork and creativity involved in every stitch, with each section of the dress representing a different group or individual. The white peace doves embroidered by Sister Stitch, Manchester, in support of refugee women from Kosovo are particularly moving. People will also be able to watch a short film following Kirstie and the return of the dress to the mountains of Chiapas in Mexico to show to some of the embroiderers in 2020.
The spirit of The Red Dress is reflected in a local project of embroidered squares, called Community Threads, by local groups and NT Killerton staff and volunteers.
The squares have been sewn together into vibrant banners displayed along the house’s long corridor – Killerton’s echo of the global collaboration represented by the Red Dress.
Leading up to the Red Dress display, each ground-floor room will be dressed in lush green garlands, sparkling trees, decorated fireplaces and handcrafted touches – all designed to evoke the festive season. Outdoors, playful activities inspired by games from around the world will guide visitors through the gardens, parkland and chapel grounds, for all ages to enjoy.
The chapel will be adorned with trees decorated by local community groups, continuing Killerton’s long-standing tradition of celebrating togetherness and shared stories.
The Red Dress will be on display in Killerton House from Saturday, November 29 to Sunday, January 4, 11am-4pm (last entry 3.30pm). On Christmas Eve, the house closes at 2pm (last entry 1.30pm), and is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Normal admission fees apply.
Visitors are encouraged to come on quieter weekdays before Saturday, December 20.
