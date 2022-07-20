Simmons Park up for national park award
Okehampton’s Simmons Park has been nominated as one of the UK’s favourite parks in the Fields in Trust UK’s Favourite Parks award.
Following its nomination by members of the public, the park, which has been nominated for the award before, is now in with the chance of being named a local favourite, national favourite or even the UK’s Favourite Park 2022.
Town councillor Christine Marsh, said: ‘It was a surprise to me but we have been nominated before — there’s a certificate in the town hall. I am thrilled; we have a beautiful park.
‘It’s an old cliche of Simmons Park being the jewel in Okehampton’s crown and it’s true. We have a combination of everything; we have the heritage area which received heritage funding in 2001, the sports fields and the children’s playing area. Lovely.’
The awards are organised by park protection charity Fields in Trust, which works with local authorities and landowners to preserve parks and green spaces for public enjoyment.
Simmons Park has been protected by Fields in Trust since December 2012 as one of Queen Elizabeth II Fields, a designation established in honour of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, ten years ago.
This year, Fields in Trust is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year by encouraging Queen Elizabeth II Fields parks to nominate themselves for the award, with the opportunity to receive the one-off title ‘UK’s Favourite Queen Elizabeth II Field 2022.’
Fields in Trust was established in 1925 by George VI, then Duke of York, as the National Playing Fields Association in order to protect parks and green spaces and since then has protected over 2,800 spaces.
The charity received its royal charter in 1932 and since then has had a long association with the royal family. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is the current president of the charity and Her Majesty the Queen has been a patron since 1952.
Simmons Park covers approximately six acres and includes formal gardens, a bowling green, cricket pitch and Swiss chalet.
The park was established in 1905 when Sydney Simmons acquired land beside the East Okement River and paid for it to be created into a public park for Okehampton residents. The park was officially opened on July 8, 1907.
Exeter’s Heavitree Pleasure Park, Torquay’s Cockington Country Park, and Exminster’s Deepway Park have also been nominated.
Since voting opened at the beginning of July, there have already been over 5,000 votes nationwide for the 364 nominated parks. Voting will close on August 18.
The parks with the most votes in each of the four UK nations will be named national favourite and the park with the most votes overall will be crowned as the UK’s favourite park. Any park in the top 20 per cent will be named a local favourite.
To vote, visit www.fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks.
