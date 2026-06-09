SIR Mel Stride has been overwhelmingly re-selected by members of the Central Devon Conservative Association to stand as the Conservative candidate for Central Devon at the next General Election.
Following his re-selection on Thursday, June 4, Mel said: “I am honoured and proud to have been re-selected to fight for Central Devon at the next General Election.
“Representing the people and communities of Central Devon has been the privilege of my life. I look forward to continuing to make the case for the priorities that matter to the people of this beautiful constituency.”
Sir Mel has represented Central Devon since the constituency's creation in 2010 and currently serves as Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer under Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch.
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