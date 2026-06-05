THE MP for Central Devon, Sir Mel Stride has once again voiced his opposition to Labour's proposed Holiday Tax after meeting with UKHospitality Chair Kate Nicholls and industry representatives in Parliament.
The parliamentary drop-in event brought together hospitality leaders and MPs to discuss the damaging impact that a visitor levy could have on family holidays, local businesses and jobs across the country.
The meeting follows a roundtable chaired by Sir Mel with UKHospitality members last month, where businesses warned that Labour's plans would increase costs for holidaymakers and threaten investment across the sector.
After the drop in, Mel said: “Labour's Holiday Tax would mean families paying more simply for choosing to holiday in Britain.
“A family of four taking a week-long break could face an extra £56 bill under Rachel Reeves' plans. That's money that could have been spent on meals out, attractions, local shops and making memories together.
“Instead of supporting British tourism and hospitality, Labour want to tax people for holidaying in their own country.
“After meeting with UKHospitality again this week, the message from businesses could not be clearer. This tax would mean higher prices, fewer visitors, less spending in local economies and increased pressure on jobs.
“In Central Devon alone, the hospitality sector supports more than 3,200 jobs and over 800 businesses. These are the businesses that help drive our local economy and attract visitors to our beautiful part of the country.
“At a time when families are already watching every penny, the last thing they need is another tax from Rachel Reeves.
“My message is simple: Hands off our holidays and axe the Holiday Tax.”
New constituency-level polling shared by UKHospitality shows that almost two-thirds (59.3%) of people in Central Devon oppose the introduction of a Holiday Tax.
The Conservatives continue to oppose any new Holiday Tax and are calling on the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to abandon plans for a visitor levy.
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