The skydiving company where a mum and her instructor plunged to their deaths has announced it has ceased trading.
Skydive Buzz Ltd, based at Dunkeswell Airfield, near Honiton, Devon, told customers it is going into compulsory liquidation.
The company arranged a tandem parachute jump which went catastrophically wrong, leading to the deaths of Belinda Taylor, 48, and her instructor Adam Harrison, 30, on Friday, June 13.
A statement on the Sky Buzz website said: "It is with regret that the director has been required to make the difficult decision to cease operations with immediate effect.
"It is proposed that the Company be placed into Compulsory Liquidation in due course. The Official Receiver should be in contact with creditors and customers to provide an update regarding the closure of the Company and the proposed Liquidation proceedings.
"We would like to thank our staff, customers and all involved with Sky Dive Buzz for their support over the years and apologise again that we have been left with little other option but to close."
In a social media post, Dunkeswell Aerodrome said: "We are aware that Skydive Buzz, a separate company based at our airfield, will be entering into compulsory liquidation in due course.
We would like to reassure all our customers and partners that this does not affect our operations. All other airfield activities, such as air experience flights, helicopter flights, and all other activities continue to run as normal.
We would like to thank you for your continued support."
Inquests have been opened into the tragic deaths of Belinda and Adam.
