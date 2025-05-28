A LOCAL Christian youth charity has raised more than £1,100 for its work in schools by doing a sponsored walk.
Nine members of the Connect team walked around 20 miles on the Tarka Trail from Eggesford railway station near Chulmleigh to Okehampton College on Saturday, May 24.
The start and finish points represented the charity’s most northerly and southerly schools it works with.
The walkers spent around eight hours on foot, starting at 9am and reaching Okehampton just after 6pm.
A support team helped keep them fuelled, with bacon rolls at Eggesford in the morning and lunch at North Tawton.
“The walk was a really positive experience, and I think everyone enjoyed it – aside from a few nettle stings and insect bites,” said Crediton Congregational Church Associate Pastor Dave Poulson, who is part of the Connect team at Queen Elizabeth’s School.
“The trail mostly stayed away from main roads, and that meant we got to see places that we'd never come across before, with beautiful views in all directions.
“There were lots of good conversations, and time to get to know people better.
“We raised money for Connect because we think that Connect's work with students and staff in Chulmleigh, Crediton, Holsworthy and Okehampton is valuable and worth supporting.
“Connect helps local youth workers to spend time in their local school or college, where they offer mentoring, extra-curricular activities, lesson support, prayer spaces, church visits, or whatever else the school asks for.
“Connect also supports student-led faith groups, and has played an active part in other aspects of school life, including Remembrance, Easter and Christmas services.”
The team has raised £1,145 at the time of writing with a further £500 expected soon from sponsorship commitments.
If you would like to donate towards Connect’s work, visit: stewardship.org.uk/pages/Sponsoredwalk2025.
