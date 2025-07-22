SPREYTON Primary School has kept its “good” Ofsted rating across all areas in its latest inspection.
The education watchdog visited the tiny 24-pupil West Devon school in June.
Inspectors said “pupils are happy and well looked-after”, they “feel listened to and valued”, and “enjoy coming to school”. They strive to meet the “high expectations” the school sets for their academic achievement and behaviour, learn the curriculum successfully, and behave well both in lessons and during social times.
Pupils also enjoy clubs such as baking, drama and animation. They play “an active part” in their local community, including volunteering in the village store and participating in VE Day celebrations.
Children in the early years, including the pre-school, are “enthusiastic and curious learners”, Ofsted said. They learn “important reading, writing and mathematics skills, such as how to double numbers and count sets of objects reliably”.
Staff are “adept at making adaptations to enable pupils with SEND to learn the curriculum successfully” and “fully include pupils with SEND in every aspect of school life”.
Moreover, staff are “proud to work at this school” and “appreciate the support and consideration shown by leaders to manage their workload and wellbeing”.
Ofsted highlighted one area in which the school could improve, namely its revised curriculum.
Because it is new, “in some subjects, pupils’ knowledge and recall are not as deep and connected as in other curriculum areas”, inspectors said.
The education watchdog recommended the school “ensure that the implementation of the revised wider curriculum is fully embedded to enable pupils to secure knowledge in their long-term memories”.
Reacting to the report, head of school Emma Donne said: “I am delighted that our school has retained a ‘good’ judgement in our recent inspection.
“We have worked hard in a short space of time to address the issues raised in the last inspection, and this was recognised by inspectors who were very impressed with our ambitious curriculum which is well designed for our mixed-age classes.
“Comments from parents were 100 per cent positive, which is unusual during Ofsted inspections.
“The inspectors really understood what a special place our school is, and how it feels to be a child here.
“The children talked enthusiastically about how many trips and activities we do here, which is one of my biggest priorities.
“Our whole staff team work incredibly hard to nurture the children in our care, and to have this validated by inspectors, who really understood the heart of our school, has been a positive experience.”
Ofsted has four ratings: inadequate, requires improvement, good, and outstanding. It no longer gives overall grades when inspecting state-funded schools but does rate schools across five areas, namely quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.
Spreyton Primary School was rated good in 2013 and continues to be so across the five inspected criteria.
