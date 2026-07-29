Patching work is due to start along the road running through Sticklepath for two weeks, starting on Monday (August 3).
Workers will complete the work in three sections – from the BP garage to Belstone junction, Belstone junction to Ford Cross junction, and Ford Cross junction and Firestone Cross junction on August 3-5, August 6-7, and August 10-14 respectively. No work will be carried out at weekends.
The road will be closed from 7am to 6pm. Buses will run as normal, and gateman will ensure access to residential properties, businesses and emergency vehicles. Car owners have been asked not to park along the road.
A diversion route will run from Tongue End Cross by the BP services, along the A30 to the Whiddon Down junction and turn onto Exeter Road to Firestone Cross.
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