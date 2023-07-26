The Co-Op store in Okehampton is running a summer charity challenge targeted at youngsters in which they are tasked with finding superheroes that have been turned into mini lego heroes all around the store.
It’s just 50p to enter and those taking part receive a lolly when they have found them all. In addition, you can hand in a completed form with your name and phone number when finished to be entered into a bigger prize draw. This runs until Saturday, August 26, with the draw announced the following day.
All proceeds raised will go to Bernardo’s — the Co-Op’s chosen charity of the year.