Okehampton community sports group OCRA has supported neighbourhood planners in a survey of local groups and organisations to identify areas of the town that need investment.
The survey, which closed on January 31, asked local groups where they were located and which section of the community they provided in an effort to provide the primary care network with more information about the services available to their patients across the Okehampton area as well.
This is part of the ongoing consultation into the Neighbourhood Plan, which was set up with the aim of providing residents with more say in how their town is developed.